‘Dirty political fight’: Polish president slams western media after his comparison of LGBT ‘ideology’ to communism makes headlines

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has accused the western media of “taking his words out of context” after numerous articles covered him equating LGBT “ideology” to communism, insisting he supports equality.

Duda’s Saturday campaign speech, in which he stated that LGBT is an ideology even more sinister than “Bolshevism” was picked up by numerous outlets worldwide.

The president seeks re-election and conservative voters constitute his base as he is expected to face liberal Warsaw mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, known for his pro-LGBT position as the main rival. Yet, extensive foreign media coverage has somehow put him on the defensive.

“Yet again, as part of dirty political fight, my words are put out of context. I truly believe in diversity and equality,” Duda stated on Twitter, picking Reuters, New York Times, AP, the Guardian and Financial Times as targets for his critical rant.

“Beliefs of any minority cannot be imposed on a majority under the false pretense of tolerance,” he said, adding that the relentless onslaught of liberal values has turned “Truth” in a “scared little creature that hides from much stronger Correctness."

At the same time, he said that he believes “in the world, where truths, such as MeToo, can have a safe platform” bringing up another popular cause that might appeal to a more liberal part of his audience. Eventually, he said that he believes “in tolerance to any views” while urging the western media to stop “distributing fake news.”

It is unclear what exactly sparked such an emotional reaction of the Polish leader, since the western media outlets, while not particularly appreciative of his comments, still mostly refrained from openly criticizing his speech or views that would be the death knell for a politician in many western countries, but still popular in a largely conservative Poland.

