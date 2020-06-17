Police searching for gunman who opened fire at Texas shopping mall, injuring 1

One person has been injured after a gunman fired a barrage of shots inside the Dallas Galleria Mall in Texas. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is currently at large.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening at a Nordstrom store inside the mall, police sources told CBS 11.

Officers responded to the call around 6:45 pm.

It’s unclear exactly what transpired at the scene, with reports suggesting that a barrage of shots were heard on the third floor of the shopping center. Local media reported that an injured person was found on the scene, although the extent and nature of their injuries are unknown.

Update 2 here’s a photo from the scene at the Galleria mall where shots were fire inside. Sources say at least 1 person injured. Not sure if they were shot or not. Police have been searching for shooting inside mall pic.twitter.com/xWnkwk5Fv6 — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 17, 2020

After police arrived at the scene, they are said to have placed the store on lockdown amid reports that the shooter might still be in the building.

I was Streaming and got a call from my mother there is an Active Shooter at Galleria Mall in Dallas Tx right WTF!!! We lookin For my family broooooo this cant be happenin pic.twitter.com/wtwmsnh6uJ — Murda (@Murda_Tv) June 17, 2020

A witness told CBS 11’s J.D. Miles that the apparent shooting triggered panic among the visitors, prompting them to flee the mall in a rush.

“I saw people running from upstairs, there were gunshots or loud sounds,” said the witness, who noted that he was ice-skating when the incident took place.

Update 4 sources say officers are searching each store one by one in the Galleria mall in Dallas looking for person who fired multiple shots. 1 injury. Here’s an interview with a customer who was inside at the time pic.twitter.com/ohxGDSXZRq — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 17, 2020

He added that he heard about “nine gunshots” from one of the upper floors.The young man said that he believes that there was a shooter who “stayed for a while” in the building, but that he did not know his current whereabouts.

