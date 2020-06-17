 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police say suspect in Texas mall shooting, that left 1 injured, still AT LARGE
HomeUSA News

Police searching for gunman who opened fire at Texas shopping mall, injuring 1

17 Jun, 2020 00:19
Get short URL
Police searching for gunman who opened fire at Texas shopping mall, injuring 1
One person has been injured after a gunman fired a barrage of shots inside the Dallas Galleria Mall in Texas. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is currently at large.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening at a Nordstrom store inside the mall, police sources told CBS 11. 

Officers responded to the call around 6:45 pm.

It’s unclear exactly what transpired at the scene, with reports suggesting that a barrage of shots were heard on the third floor of the shopping center. Local media reported that an injured person was found on the scene, although the extent and nature of their injuries are unknown.

After police arrived at the scene, they are said to have placed the store on lockdown amid reports that the shooter might still be in the building.

A witness told CBS 11’s J.D. Miles that the apparent shooting triggered panic among the visitors, prompting them to flee the mall in a rush.

“I saw people running from upstairs, there were gunshots or loud sounds,” said the witness, who noted that he was ice-skating when the incident took place.

He added that he heard about “nine gunshots” from one of the upper floors.The young man said that he believes that there was a shooter who “stayed for a while” in the building, but that he did not know his current whereabouts.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies