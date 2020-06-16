NYPD finds ‘no criminality’ by Shake Shack employees after three cops hospitalized due to alleged bleach poisoning

An investigation by the NYPD’s chief of detectives has cleared Shake Shack employees of suspected poisoning, after three officers claimed their beverages from the burger joint contained bleach.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced on Tuesday that there had been “no criminality” by Shake Shack employees following a “thorough investigation” into the matter.

Three officers who patronized the Fulton Street Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening said that they had discovered a “toxic substance, believed to be bleach” in their milkshakes, according to a statement released by their union, the New York’s Police Benevolent Association.

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

The cops were transported to Bellevue Hospital where they received treatment. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Shake Shack said it was “horrified” by the alleged poisoning, and that it was “working with the police in their investigation.”

The bizarre incident comes amid growing public outcry over policing in New York City and other metropolitan areas across the United States. Union leaders have pushed back against campaigns to “defund the police,” arguing that NYPD officers have been wrongly smeared as “animals and thugs.”

