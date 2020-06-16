 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NYPD finds ‘no criminality’ by Shake Shack employees after three cops hospitalized due to alleged bleach poisoning

16 Jun, 2020 11:46
©  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An investigation by the NYPD’s chief of detectives has cleared Shake Shack employees of suspected poisoning, after three officers claimed their beverages from the burger joint contained bleach.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced on Tuesday that there had been “no criminality” by Shake Shack employees following a “thorough investigation” into the matter.

Three officers who patronized the Fulton Street Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening said that they had discovered a “toxic substance, believed to be bleach” in their milkshakes, according to a statement released by their union, the New York’s Police Benevolent Association.

The cops were transported to Bellevue Hospital where they received treatment. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Shake Shack said it was “horrified” by the alleged poisoning, and that it was “working with the police in their investigation.”

The bizarre incident comes amid growing public outcry over policing in New York City and other metropolitan areas across the United States. Union leaders have pushed back against campaigns to “defund the police,” arguing that NYPD officers have been wrongly smeared as “animals and thugs.”

