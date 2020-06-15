 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Those not on board with French Revolution were CHOPPED, CHAZ protesters warn after renaming their camp

15 Jun, 2020 08:16
Capitol Hill Occupied Protest near the East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, US June 14, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Those who refuse to embrace their movement could face a violent end, a group of protesters in Seattle have declared. The unsettling warning comes after their encampment in the city was renamed to CHOP.

A group of demonstrators who gathered outside Seattle’s West Precinct on Sunday night had a chilling message for anyone who hasn’t pledged fealty to their radical demands, which include the abolition of the city’s police department and a complete transformation of the criminal justice system. One demonstrator with a megaphone explained a possible secondary meaning behind the decision to rebrand their camp, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), to ‘CHOP’ (‘Capitol Hill Organized Protest’ or ‘Capitol Hill Occupied Protest’, depending on who you ask).

“Does anybody know what happened to the people who did not get on board with the French Revolution?” he shouted. “Chopped,” his compatriots yelled in reply.

The megaphone-wielding protester then reaffirmed the gravity of the threat: “That is the message we need to send. We are serious. This is not a joke.”

The proclamation was met with considerable skepticism – and mockery – on social media.

“So that’s what CHOP means,” conservative commentator Jack Posobiec joked.

Others noted that many of those who started the French Revolution ended up “chopped.”

Protesters barricaded streets around Seattle’s East Precinct last week, which had been abandoned by police. Seemingly overnight, the area transformed into a camp for BLM activists and other demonstrators. Supporters say the encampment serves as an example of community cooperation and self-policing, but the message has been mired by violence and lawlessness.

