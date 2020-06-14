Future of America? CHAZ calls on all whites to pay black people 10$ each

Going out to the street to support Black Lives Matter movement isn’t enough anymore. If you’re white and want to remain in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, you must also share your cash with black people.

“I want you to give $10 to one African-American person from this autonomous zone,” a speaker was filmed telling the crowd inside CHAZ, a police-free area in downtown Seattle created a week ago by those protesting over the death of African American man, George Floyd, during his arrest.

“All white people must pay black people $10”Says a non-black person to all white citizens of #CHAZ ...the newest country in North America pic.twitter.com/ej5Y8PGL9N — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) June 13, 2020

The orator argued that payment is a challenge for the white people to prove their willingness to support the movement. “If you have a hard time giving up $10 dollars, you got to think about are you really down with this struggle? Are you really down with the movement? Because if this is a challenge for you, I’m not sure you’re in the right place,” he said.

“White people, I see every single one of you and I remember your faces,” the speaker added in a manner that made it hard to distinguish if it was a joke or a threat. The idea was met with rather weak applause, mainly coming from the black protesters, while their while the counterparts seemed rather confused.

The idea suggested in CHAZ is not a complete novelty. Reparations for the slavery have been discussed in the media and academic circles and called on by activists for decades, yet no one figured out a way to implement the idea that would be acceptable for many. A 2016 Marist poll found out that 58 percent of African Americans and 15 percent of whites believed reparations should be paid. Е issue returned to the headlines with the protests over Floyd’s killing. Robert L. Johnson, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television put the amount due at $14 trillion.

There have also been reports about white people giving cash to African –Americans out of blue on social media and in the news.

this older white man gave me a tip today at work & said “I’m sorry about what’s happening” 🥺 — s. alexis 🌻 (@MRalyks) June 2, 2020

