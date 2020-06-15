 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Two shots in the back, organ damage & blood loss’: Rayshard Brooks' death officially ruled a homicide after autopsy

15 Jun, 2020 04:21
Get short URL
‘Two shots in the back, organ damage & blood loss’: Rayshard Brooks' death officially ruled a homicide after autopsy
Former Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe conducts a field sobriety test on 27yo Rayshard Brooks © Atlanta Police Department / handout via Reuters
A medical examiner has officially confirmed that Rayshard Brooks died as a result of an officer-involved shooting during a botched DUI arrest. The incident reignited anti-racism and police brutality protests in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss, which resulted from two gunshot wounds in the back, media reported, citing Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death has now been officially listed as homicide.

Two white police officers were called in on Friday night to check on Brooks, who was found sleeping behind the wheel outside a Wendy’s fast food restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia. Brooks failed a sobriety test, after which the officers decided to take him into custody. 

Also on rt.com As it happened: VIDEOS show lead-up to Atlanta police shooting of Rayshard Brooks

The suspect, who remained calm and cordial during questioning, suddenly began resisting arrest, grabbed a stun gun from one of the cops, and tried to flee. During a brief chase, officer Garrett Rolfe fired several shots, killing Brooks.

Brooks’ death in a police-involved shooting immediately caused uproar and protests, while the officer was promptly sacked. On Sunday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN that the fact that a routine DUI investigation escalated to the suspect’s death “just seems unreasonable.” 

The incident occurred when the US was already engulfed in widespread anti-racism and police brutality protests, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Also on rt.com Atlanta police offer $10,000 bounty for ‘masked white woman’ & others suspected of torching Wendy's amid Rayshard Brooks protests

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies