Atlanta police offer $10,000 bounty for ‘masked white woman’ & others suspected of torching Wendy's amid Rayshard Brooks protests

Authorities in Atlanta have offered a hefty reward and published photos of a woman suspected of setting a Wendy's restaurant on fire during the protest against the police killing of Rayshard Brooks at the fast-food’s parking lot.

"Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the individuals responsible for starting a fire that led to the destruction of a Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue," police said in a tweet on Sunday.

@StopCrimeATL is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the individuals responsible for starting a fire that led to the destruction of a Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at https://t.co/aS17unWjQi. pic.twitter.com/GsVaka56xT — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 14, 2020

The drive-thru went up in flames on Saturday night amid a massive rally over the fate of Brooks, a 27-year-old black man killed by police officers the night before. While blocking traffic on a nearby interstate highway, protesters distanced themselves from the arson, blaming it on provocateurs.

Authorities are now looking for those responsible, including a woman who was "attempting to hide her identity” by wearing a black baseball cap and face mask.

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtestpic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

While several videos from the scene showed black protesters breaking windows and then entering the restaurant, it’s not clear if they had any involvement in the blaze.

One of the videos shows another white woman apparently using some sort of spray can as she leans through a broken window, with a man heard saying: “This wasn't us… Look at the white girl trying to burn down the Wendy's.”

Also on rt.com Karens or BLM rioters? Internet debates who torched Wendy’s restaurant after Atlanta police shooting

Amid the massive public outcry, the officer who fatally shot Brooks has been terminated, while his partner has been placed on administrative duty. Calling the use of force unjustified, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms accepted the swift resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

The officers’ bodycam recordings and dashcam videos have been swiftly released to the public, providing a chronology of what led to the death of Rayshard Brooks, beginning with Atlanta police questioning him in a Wendy’s parking lot, and ending with fatal gunshots.

Also on rt.com As it happened: VIDEOS show lead-up to Atlanta police shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Like this story? Share it with a friend!