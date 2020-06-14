 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Atlanta police offer $10,000 bounty for ‘masked white woman’ & others suspected of torching Wendy's amid Rayshard Brooks protests

14 Jun, 2020 22:24
©  Twitter / Atlanta Police Department
Authorities in Atlanta have offered a hefty reward and published photos of a woman suspected of setting a Wendy's restaurant on fire during the protest against the police killing of Rayshard Brooks at the fast-food’s parking lot.

"Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the individuals responsible for starting a fire that led to the destruction of a Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue," police said in a tweet on Sunday.

The drive-thru went up in flames on Saturday night amid a massive rally over the fate of Brooks, a 27-year-old black man killed by police officers the night before. While blocking traffic on a nearby interstate highway, protesters distanced themselves from the arson, blaming it on provocateurs. 

Authorities are now looking for those responsible, including a woman who was "attempting to hide her identity” by wearing a black baseball cap and face mask.

While several videos from the scene showed black protesters breaking windows and then entering the restaurant, it’s not clear if they had any involvement in the blaze.

One of the videos shows another white woman apparently using some sort of spray can as she leans through a broken window, with a man heard saying: “This wasn't us… Look at the white girl trying to burn down the Wendy's.”

Amid the massive public outcry, the officer who fatally shot Brooks has been terminated, while his partner has been placed on administrative duty. Calling the use of force unjustified, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms accepted the swift resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

The officers’ bodycam recordings and dashcam videos have been swiftly released to the public, providing a chronology of what led to the death of Rayshard Brooks, beginning with Atlanta police questioning him in a Wendy’s parking lot, and ending with fatal gunshots.

