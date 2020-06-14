‘Pandering didn't save you’: BLM-supporting Wendy's gets Twitter-roasted after mob torches Atlanta restaurant

Social media users have unleashed a torrent of mockery upon Wendy's and its support for Black Lives Matter, after one of its restaurants in Atlanta was burnt to the ground following the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

The fast food restaurant was targeted by a furious mob hours after police gunned down Brooks, who resisted arrest and attempted to flee after being suspected of drunk driving. Wendy's employees reportedly called the police after Brooks passed out at the wheel while waiting in the drive-thru line. Within hours of the shooting, protesters broke the restaurant's windows and set fire to the building.

The rioting prompted some on Twitter to chide the fast food company for expressing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this month. “How's that sucking up working out for you?” asked conservative YouTuber Mark Dice, replying to the June 4 tweet.

Others expressed similar contempt for the chain's attempt to appease the “leftist rage mob.”

One commenter argued that Wendy's had committed a grave error by “bending the knee” to BLM, and that the company could have found other ways to show that black lives truly do matter.

Still, there were some who were more sympathetic and expressed bafflement over why protesters would take their rage out on a burger joint.

This isn't the first time that Wendy's has felt the wrath of anti-racist demonstrators. Riots that broke out in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police left a local Wendy's restaurant charred and gutted after blazes spread across the city.

