Protesters TORCH Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta cops (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A wave of public outrage in Atlanta over the police killing of black man, Rayshard Brooks, has escalated into riots, with protesters blocking streets and setting fire to a Wendy's restaurant where the fatal shooting took place.

The resignation of Atlanta police chief Erika Shields’ and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ call for the "immediate termination of the officer" who killed Brooks, failed to quell the protests which turned violent on Saturday night.

Fire at Wendy's on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging. A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire. #AtlantaShooting#AtlantaProtestpic.twitter.com/Fgjq7jhDiZ — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) June 14, 2020

A massive crowd of protesters shut down I-75/85 at University Ave, marching towards the parking lot of the fast food restaurant where the Friday shooting took place.

BREAKING: The Wendy's in Atlanta on University Avenue is engulfed in flames. THIS IS NOT GOOD.Burning shit down is not the answer. pic.twitter.com/twdSbpzELH — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 14, 2020

Holding Wendy’s somewhat responsible for the fatal incident, protesters torched the drive-through, which is located 'dangerously close' to a gas station.

The Wendy’s in #Atlanta where #RayshardBrooks was executed by race soldiers last night, is currently on fire pic.twitter.com/o89yc6A88P — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 14, 2020

Employees at the restaurant apparently were the ones who initially called police about the 'suspicious' man sleeping in his car. Brooks allegedly failed a field sobriety test, and actively resisted when police tried to place him in custody, according to a video of the struggle circulating online.

#BREAKING Protesters have shut down I-85 near University ave, the highway that stretches over the Wendy's where #RayshardBrooks was shot and killed @fox5atlantapic.twitter.com/UxzLzpF5Ym — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW