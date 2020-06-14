 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters TORCH Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta cops (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
14 Jun, 2020 03:02
A wave of public outrage in Atlanta over the police killing of black man, Rayshard Brooks, has escalated into riots, with protesters blocking streets and setting fire to a Wendy's restaurant where the fatal shooting took place.

The resignation of Atlanta police chief Erika Shields’ and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ call for the "immediate termination of the officer" who killed Brooks, failed to quell the protests which turned violent on Saturday night.

A massive crowd of protesters shut down I-75/85 at University Ave, marching towards the parking lot of the fast food restaurant where the Friday shooting took place.

Holding Wendy’s somewhat responsible for the fatal incident, protesters torched the drive-through, which is located 'dangerously close' to a gas station.

Employees at the restaurant apparently were the ones who initially called police about the 'suspicious' man sleeping in his car. Brooks allegedly failed a field sobriety test, and actively resisted when police tried to place him in custody, according to a video of the struggle circulating online.

