CNN crew attacked by Atlanta mob moments before Wendy’s restaurant goes up in flames (VIDEO)

A CNN camera crew was assaulted and prevented from filming outside a Wendy’s in Atlanta – the scene of the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. The building was torched by protesters amid a new wave of unrest in the city.

Protesters targeted the restaurant after a black man, Rayshard Brooks, was gunned down by police in an adjacent parking lot. Video of the altercation apparently shows him resisting arrest and then attempting to flee before being shot.

CNN national correspondent Natasha Chen arrived at the scene with four other colleagues to report on the situation, but their presence was not welcome by some. Footage taken by the CNN team shows a group of protesters breaking the restaurant’s windows as one member of the mob enters the building. Moments later, the camera’s view was blocked and a scuffle ensued.

CNN crew attacked in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dziVvHM6Lf — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 14, 2020

“We were trying to get video of what was happening, and there were protesters who were very angry that we were recording this and tried to block our cameras,” Chen explained after the altercation. She said that the “aggressive” protesters ended up breaking the CNN crew’s camera, prompting the group to leave the area.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned hours after Brooks’ killing, but the move has not stopped demonstrators from spilling into the city’s streets and blocking traffic.

CNN has found itself in protesters’ crosshairs before. The network’s Atlanta headquarters was attacked by rioters protesting the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

Also on rt.com Atlanta protesters TORCH Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by cops (VIDEOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!