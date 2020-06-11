Biden indulges fantasy of Trump refusing to leave office in November, says election-stealing is his ‘single greatest concern’

Joe Biden says he has “great concern” that Donald Trump will not only “steal” the 2020 presidential election, but could also refuse to leave the White House should he lose.

‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah is one of a growing number of liberals concerned about November’s election, partly due to recent reports out of Georgia showing people waiting hours in line to cast their ballots.

“What is the plan up until November, to make sure the people can vote, everybody can, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, black or white, has the opportunity to vote without being in a line that’s six hours long?” Noah asked Biden, who recently clinched the number of delegates needed to get the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Biden then jumped on the bandwagon, saying he’s afraid that the president is plotting to “steal” the vote.

“It’s my greatest concern. My single greatest concern. This president is going to try to steal this election,” the former vice president declared. “This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

.@JoeBiden thinks Trump will try to steal the election and has an idea of what will happen if Trump loses and refuses to leave the White House. pic.twitter.com/rsy6EXTMhN — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 11, 2020

An odd moment then occurred during the broadcast, in which Noah asked if Biden is also worried Trump could refuse to leave the White House if he loses. Biden bit on the fantasy scenario, but the footage only cut back to him mid-sentence after a cut.

Saying he was pleased with military officials speaking out publicly against Trump, Biden said Trump would be removed by such officials with “great dispatch” if he refused to leave.

I promise you, I am absolutely convinced, they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.

The narrative that Trump is trying to undermine the upcoming election and may not accept the results has become increasingly popular among liberal commenters. HBO host Bill Maher has played out the scenario of the president refusing to leave office multiple times on his program, and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes even used peoples’ difficulty casting votes in Georgia as an example of Trump trying to “undermine” the election.

