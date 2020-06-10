‘Jeopardy’ champ gets schooled on Hollywood bias after claiming almost ZERO entertainers are conservatives

Top ‘Jeopardy’ champ Ken Jennings drew plenty of pushback for claiming no entertainers hold conservative views – despite plenty of Hollywood’s right-leaning artists complaining about the career consequences of speaking up.

“To all the conservatives who found out today that Tom Morello or Jim Gaffigan don’t share their politics: it’ll be easier to get this done all at once. NOBODY whose work you like shares your politics. You get Kelsey Grammer and that’s it,” Jennings tweeted to his 400,000-plus followers.

Rage Against the Machine singer Morello earned headlines this week for pushing back against fans critical of his support for Black Lives Matter, and comedian Jim Gaffigan caused a stir with fans when he declared President Donald Trump a “monster” on Tuesday.

Jennings’ claim that all entertainers think along these lines was quickly torn apart on Twitter, where people educated the game show champ about years of allegations of political bias against right-leaning artists in Hollywood.

“This is definitely the kind of industry in which people who are conservatives would state so openly and not pretend to go with the flow out of the sheer terror of not toeing the line,” one user tweeted.

“Or, none can talk about it in public because they will be dragged and ruined by the intolerant mob,” added National Review editor David Harsanyi.

Actors such as Antonio Sabato Jr. and James Woods have spoken publicly about their support of Trump, saying their conservative views led to the drying-up of work opportunities from major studios. ‘Die Hard’ star Robert Davi and others have shared similar stories. Filmmaker Nick Searcy even teamed with American Pictures this year to create an “alternative” to mainstream Hollywood that provides work for conservatives shunned by the industry.

‘Will & Grace’ stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormick found themselves in hot water last year after supporting calls for a blacklist of anyone in the entertainment industry who attended a Trump fundraiser. The proposal was slammed by the president and others as “McCarthyism.”

