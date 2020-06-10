 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Yet ANOTHER Columbus statue vandalized, as Boston protesters behead monument (PHOTOS)

10 Jun, 2020 15:53
Get short URL
Yet ANOTHER Columbus statue vandalized, as Boston protesters behead monument (PHOTOS)
Christopher Columbus statue in Boston © Flickr / massmatt
A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston has been beheaded, the second such act of vandalism this week amid protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality in the US.

The statue in Christopher Columbus Park was taped off as a crime scene on Wednesday morning. The head was found near the statue after the damage was reported to police. Boston PD said they’re investigating.

The beheading follows an incident in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday night, in which protesters pulled down another statue of Columbus and dumped it into a nearby lake.

Though credited by many for ‘discovering’ America, Columbus has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent years, with the focus shifting to criticizing the historical figure for his treatment of Native Americans.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Crowd tears down, sets alight, then SPITS ON Columbus statue before throwing it in nearby lake

Though credited by many for ‘discovering’ America, Columbus has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent years, with the focus shifting to criticizing the historical figure for his treatment of Native Americans.

Liberal groups have pushed for swapping the annual Christopher Columbus Day in the US with an Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Boston statue has been targeted by protesters in the past, with the memorial being spray-painted with the words “black lives matter” in 2015, as well as having red paint poured over its head.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies