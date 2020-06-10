Yet ANOTHER Columbus statue vandalized, as Boston protesters behead monument (PHOTOS)

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston has been beheaded, the second such act of vandalism this week amid protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality in the US.

The statue in Christopher Columbus Park was taped off as a crime scene on Wednesday morning. The head was found near the statue after the damage was reported to police. Boston PD said they’re investigating.

A @7News photographer was the first one to discover the head had been knocked off the Christopher Columbus statue along the waterfront in the North End. Boston Police were on scene investigating later overnight. pic.twitter.com/YIIHUiPua9 — Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) June 10, 2020

A Christopher Columbus statue in Boston was beheaded overnight https://t.co/oZVRStbQAcpic.twitter.com/ZxQqAlYcTl — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 10, 2020

The beheading follows an incident in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday night, in which protesters pulled down another statue of Columbus and dumped it into a nearby lake.

Though credited by many for ‘discovering’ America, Columbus has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent years, with the focus shifting to criticizing the historical figure for his treatment of Native Americans.

Liberal groups have pushed for swapping the annual Christopher Columbus Day in the US with an Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Boston statue has been targeted by protesters in the past, with the memorial being spray-painted with the words “black lives matter” in 2015, as well as having red paint poured over its head.

Statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston pic.twitter.com/dckRm5ASQr — Mrtn (@basquiat1998) June 3, 2020

