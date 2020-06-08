‘Not everyone died’: Snark-filled #Trumpslogans trends on Twitter amid reports US president is mulling new catchphrase

The iconic red MAGA cap may soon be out of fashion, amid reports that Donald Trump will roll out a fresh slogan for November's election. Twitter couldn't resist offering some sarcastic suggestions for the president's re-brand.

It's hard to imagine Donald Trump parting ways with his signature line, “Make America Great Again,” but The Washington Post has revealed that's exactly what he intends to do. Although the US leader has used the slightly altered “Keep America Great” while campaigning for re-election, WaPo claims that the White House is trying out new catchphrases, such as “Transition to Greatness!” and “The Best Is Yet to Come.”

Sources told the paper that an official slogan for the 2020 race will be chosen within the coming weeks. In the meantime, social media users have brainstormed dozens of snarky options for the president – resulting in #Trumpslogans trending on Twitter.

Critics of Trump's performance during the coronavirus crisis seized the opportunity to vent their disapproval.

"Trump 2020 - People are dying to re-elect me."#TrumpSlogans — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 8, 2020

Other slogans were inspired by the president allegedly having sought refuge in the White House bunker due to security fears amid protests in Washington, DC – a claim he disputes.

A Chicken in Every Bunker! #TrumpSlogans — VOTE BIDEN (@Roy2D2Boo) June 8, 2020

Hunker in your bunker#TrumpSlogans — cosmicchatr (@N1M1C31) June 8, 2020

Not surprisingly, there were also plenty of suggestions which incorporated long-debunked Russiagate conspiracies.

Whatever slogan he ultimately chooses, Trump will likely face considerable hurdles on the campaign trail as he tries to rally an economically battered America polarized by ongoing social unrest. The US president has wasted little time in attacking his Democratic opponent, “sleepy” Joe Biden – who is currently leading the president in opinion polls.

