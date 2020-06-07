Minneapolis city council pushes ahead with vow to ‘DISBAND’ police as veto-proof majority endorses proposal

The majority of the members on the Minneapolis City Council have announced they are ready to commit themselves to getting rid of the city’s police department. The idea has become one of the rallying cries of the ongoing protests.

Council President Lisa Bender broke the news during a rally in Minneapolis on Sunday, saying that nine out of the body’s 13 members have so far gone on board with the idea.

Speaking to CNN, Bender said that the council has yet still to work out a plan how exactly they want to uproot the police department, noting that “the idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term.”

While Bender has provided scant details about the planned changes in the work of the law enforcement, she noted that funds earmarked to police would be funneled to cover other needs.

I’m all for disbanding police departments as they now exist but we need to remember a piece of history. When the US invaded Iraq we disbanded their army, and those former army forces created ISIS. The last thing we need is thousands of angry excops forming a militia of their own. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) June 7, 2020

The rally that saw councilmen and women addressing the crowd featured a giant “DEFUND POLICE” banner propped against the stage.

“This city council is going to dismantle this police department,” council member Jeremiah Ellison said from the stage, doubling down on his pledge from earlier.

However, another council member Phillipe Cunningham appeared to pour some cold water on the proposal, telling Los Angeles Times reporter Molly O'Toole that there has not been a vote scheduled for the councilmembers to formally weigh in on the idea.

Just spoke to @CunninghamMPLS just after bold announcement by 9/12 Minneapolis City Council - while no vote scheduled, & MPD “will not be abolished tomorrow” concrete talks ongoing over next steps, incl potential budget cuts, toward “transformative change”-update soon @latimes — Molly O'Toole (@mollymotoole) June 7, 2020

Echoing Bender, he said that the Minneapolis Police Department “will not be abolished tomorrow,” adding that the overhaul might lead to “potential budget cuts.”

The announcement has immediately drawn praise from Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, herself a vocal proponent of disbanding the local police force, who, however, downplayed the controversial plan as “reimaging policing.”

I’m at the community meeting at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis, where City Council members just unveiled a mission statement for reimagining policing. ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/MhVlOpajpU — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 7, 2020

While the idea to either upend the police force entirely or drastically reduce its funding has been gaining traction on the back of the George Floyd protests, many have grown sceptical about the concept, sounding alarm that the proposal to replace them with “community-led system” might lead to ultimate chaos that would hit most vulnerable communities, the hardest.

Defund the police? When police reduced interactions with the public in Chicago after the announcement of an investigation it resulted in more than a thousand additional homicides...most of the victims were black. https://t.co/AbakzZWBJt — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 8, 2020

A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis city council have just vowed to disband the police department.These people are nuts.If you live in Minneapolis, I suggest you move... immediately. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 7, 2020

It’s time to #StopTheNonsense!The lunatics wanting to defund police are advocating for mass chaos, violence, and destruction of communities - particularly poor and minority communitiesDefund Democrat political campaigns instead!https://t.co/RWROlYsVFc — Mark Gonsalves (@MarkCongressGA7) June 7, 2020

