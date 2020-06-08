 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bikers, cowboys & dances: Protesters hit US streets for George Floyd in peaceful marches (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

8 Jun, 2020 00:19
Protesters lie in the street during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2020. © REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of US cities as protests against police brutality, sparked by the killing of George Floyd during his arrest, approach the 2-week mark.

In contrast to the protests ahead of the weekend, which often descended into chaos and riots and were marred by looting, demonstrations on Sunday afternoon - including the major Black Lives Matter rallies in Washington and New York - proceeded incident-free.

Videos shared on social media show DC protesters marching from Dupont Circle to the area near Lafayette Park, where hundreds sprawled themselves on the ground in a “die-in.”

The protesters could not move into Lafayette Park, located directly in front of the White House, because its entrances were fenced off earlier this week after rioters defaced walls and a monument inside the park with graffiti. The walls were subsequently plastered with signs in support of racial justice.

A sign painted by protesters stating "Defund the Police" is seen next to a Black Lives Matter sign in Washington, DC © REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A sizable crowd gathered around the part of 16th Street, recently renamed by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Browser, to “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” Bowser herself has been actively participating in the rallies. The crowd chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Their Names.”

Thousands of protesters flocked to Times Square in New York City on Sunday. They raised their fists, referring to George Floyd, an unarmed black man who choked to death under a police officer’s knee in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as "the man who changed the world."

In Compton, southern Los Angeles County, protests had a party flavor to them, with horse-mounted protesters and bikers joining the “peace walk” that saw demonstrators marching and riding from the Gateway Towne Centre to the Martin Luther King Jr. monument near City Hall.

The procession, which resembled a carnival more than anything, was led by bikers with horse-mounted protesters donning cowboy hats mingling with the crowd.

An impromptu dance party broke out as the people marched on.

The Compton rally boasted several celebrities in attendance, including Houston Rockets basketball player Russell Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs wing DeMar DeRozan. 

Westbrook, a Long Beach, California native, even took to the improvised stage to address the crowd.

