From White House to Golden Gate: Massive crowds rally nationwide to protest the death of George Floyd (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Thousands of protesters flooded the main streets, squares and bridges in nationwide protest over the death of George Floyd, leading some to question whether a second wave of Covid-19 is imminent.

Chicago, Washington, DC and New York all saw large groups gather to march and demonstrate, all of which have been peaceful as of Saturday afternoon.

New Yorkers marched for hours, eventually making their way to the Brooklyn Bridge, and held signs saying things like “no justice, no peace” and “defund the police,” a slogan that has become popular in recent days thanks to a petition signed by various celebrities and activists calling for police budgets to be slashed across the nation.

I did not think it was possible for more protestors to fit on the Brooklyn Bridge. Hours later, and still they come pic.twitter.com/yG4NN2ZFNZ — Liz Willen (@L_willen) June 6, 2020

Went on a nice walk across the Brooklyn Bridge this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ozvx9QRd7B — James Tynion IV (@JamesTheFourth) June 6, 2020

Crossing the Brooklyn Bridge pic.twitter.com/mdnP5x0j3y — William Callison (@willcallison) June 6, 2020

Following the protesters East on New York. pic.twitter.com/BWZQbCpYDH — Grace Alivia Hollars (@GraceHollars) June 6, 2020

In DC, marchers gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and proceeded to march down Pennsylvania Avenue, heading straight for the White House, but could not get further than a fresh fence around Lafayette Square.

Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, for a protest over the death of George Floyd.📷 Alex Brandon / AP Photo pic.twitter.com/FLwVg68pdO — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 6, 2020

Turning on 16th and U going toward the White House⁦@PoPville⁩ #DCProtestspic.twitter.com/3xtnqGRjFh — Eli Bovarnick (@elizbov) June 6, 2020

In San Francisco, protesters moved their act to the Golden Gate Bridge even blocking lanes of traffic, which police appeared unable to control.

The crowd chants #BlackLivesMatter as they prepare to march across the Golden Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/mxdklDFcTv — San Francisco Public Press (@SFPublicPress) June 6, 2020

Hundreds (maybe more) #BlackLivesMatter marchers have now jumped onto the traffic lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge. Police trying to get everyone back on the sidewalks to no avail @sfchroniclepic.twitter.com/tqY6Hndb5i — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) June 6, 2020

Video of protesters in Philadelphia were especially staggering, with aerial footage showing an enormous crowd near the city’s Museum of Art.

Scene at the art museum today in Philadelphia, that marks the eighth day of protests in the city over police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. More than 14,000 RSVP-ed on Facebook saying they would attend. #phillyprotestspic.twitter.com/NuDODRIJYC — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 6, 2020

The crowd in Philly is...unfathomable? I can’t even guess. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/02ZIcyTXW5 — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 6, 2020

Crowds danced and chanted “black lives matter,” and a wedding was even held at one point, with the couple reportedly joining the demonstration after the ceremony.

A marriage took place just now at a protest in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/mDHW0XmRJy — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 6, 2020

Although some people wore masks and gloves, the amount of demonstrators was so massive that some questioned whether the lack of social distancing would lead to a second wave of coronavirus, something Dr. Anthony Fauci said was entirely possible in a Saturday interview.

“This protest crowd in Philly is unbelievable ... unfortunately, now there’s no way a 2nd peak of COVID-19 doesn’t hit us,” one Twitter user wrote along with footage of the massive group of protesters.

This protest crowd in Philly is unbelievable ... unfortunately, now there’s no way a 2nd peak of COVID-19 doesn’t hit us pic.twitter.com/uDx1b3Om9n — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) June 6, 2020

I really wish that COVID-19 did not exist but it does... 😳Aerial footage shows magnitude of Black Lives Matter protest in Philadelphia https://t.co/ozmpPuCJ83 — Steffan Jones-Hughes (@steffanjh) June 6, 2020

