Antifa ‘fight instructor’ tells prospective rioters how to cause ‘CRIPPLING PAIN’ to victims in Project Veritas exposé (VIDEO)

Project Veritas has released new “undercover footage” from its investigation into the controversial Antifa (anti-fascist) movement which shows organizers schooling newbies on violent tactics to deploy during riots.

PV founder James O’Keefe said the expose shows “just how far the group will go to engage in physical combat, evade arrests and promote the most damage possible on the streets.”

Footage shows one “fight instructor” at the New York-based Antifa chapter, named only as Chris, informing training session participants that “if you get a good liver or kidney shot, it’s pretty much crippling” to the victim.

Chris also advises people to aim for the floating ribs which are “very painful” if broken. “One good body shot could potentially give you all the time in the world to run away while they’re doubled over in pain,” he says.

The training session is described as “a safe space to practice aggression” and to harness aggressive energy.

In footage previously released by PV on Thursday, one alleged Antifa organizer from a Portland faction said its goal was “to get out there and do dangerous things as safely as possible.” Another suggested using the “eye gouge” to debilitate opponents.

US President Donald Trump threatened to declare Antifa a “terrorist organization” last week, while Attorney General William Barr has warned of “extremist agitators who are hijacking the protests” to pursue a “separate and violent agenda.”

Protests have gripped hundreds of US cities following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, with some demonstrations subsequently turning violent.

Antifa, which is not officially a structured organization with membership, bills itself as an anti-fascist protest movement. While many adherents do not promote or engage in violence, some of its factions are more militant, seeing violence as justified to carry out their aims. Some have also accused right-wing agitator groups of posing as part of the movement in order to promote violence.

