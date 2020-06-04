 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Practice the eye gouge’: Project Veritas claims to have INFILTRATED ANTIFA, will ‘expose its violent nature’

4 Jun, 2020 16:48
© AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
Conservative investigative website Project Veritas claims it has “infiltrated” the controversial Antifa movement to expose its “violent nature,” days after Donald Trump said he would declare it a “terrorist organization.”

Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe tweeted a five-minute teaser clip of its investigation into the Antifa (anti-fascist) movement on Thursday, promising more would be revealed on Friday.

One alleged Antifa organizer caught on camera said the “whole goal of this is to get out there and do dangerous things as safely as possible.” Another suggested practicing “things like the eye gouge,” because “it takes very little pressure to injure someone's eyes.”

It was important to “f**king hide that s**t” from police, one adherent said, referring to some of the violent tactics employed.

Trump tweeted last week that he “will be designating” Antifa a terrorist organization after massive anti-police brutality protests gripped the country following the killing of George Floyd and outbreaks of violence were blamed by the president on the “radical left.”

The threat came amid reports that Antifa organizers were instructing rioters to engage in violence, overshadowing peaceful protests.

Many opposing the move have argued that, since Antifa is an ideology and a leaderless movement with no membership structure, declaring it a “terrorist organization” may be akin to making an opinion illegal.

As race and social wars rage across the US, Antifa supporters have accused white supremacist agitator groups of posing as part of their movement while calling for and committing violence. 

