‘Anyone with a pulse’: Trump offers endorsement AGAINST Alaska GOP senator Murkowski after she praises Mattis

US President Donald Trump says he’ll campaign for anyone who challenges Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) after she endorsed an angry diatribe by his former secretary of defense comparing the president to Nazis.

“Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski,” Trump tweeted on Thursday evening. “Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!”

...Unrelated, I gave Alaska ANWR, major highways, and more. Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Hours earlier, Murkowski had told reporters that she was “struggling” with supporting Trump in November, and has done so “for a long time.”

“I didn't support the president in the initial election, and I work hard to try to make sure that I'm able to represent my state well that I'm able to work with any administration and any president,” she added.

Murkowski also described Wednesday’s letter by retired General Jim Mattis as “true, and honest and necessary and overdue.” Mattis, who resigned after opposing Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria – even partially – argued that the president sought to divide America just like the Nazis in WWII.

