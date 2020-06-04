Al Sharpton slammed and adored for political speech at George Floyd memorial service as he goes after Trump

Critics decried Al Sharpton for getting political and taking shots at President Donald Trump during a George Floyd memorial service, and the television pundit is now planning a march in DC.

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks … the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being is you kept your knee on our neck,” Sharpton said at the event, which brought out Floyd’s family members, as well as celebrities like Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

Sharpton earned cheers during his speech, but was swiftly attacked by conservatives when he decided to go political and take shots at Trump, saying he’s never seen someone hold a bible the way the president did when he was photographed at St. John’s Church in DC.

“You all talk about making America great,” the reverend added. “Great for who and when? We gonna make America great for everybody.”

“The reason why the blk community can't breath is bcuz blk leaders like Al Sharpton has had his knee on the neck of black Americans for decades,” Trump supporters Diamond & Silk tweeted.

The reason why the blk community can't breath is bcuz blk leaders like Al Sharpton has had his knee on the neck of black Americans for decades.He's been doing the same thing for years & it's rendered no results. Rev Al, don't blame the white man, blame the blk man in the mirror! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) June 4, 2020

Others accused the reverend of having “no shame” and disgracing Floyd’s memory by making the service political.

President Trump has done more for the Black Community in three years than Al Sharpton has in an entire lifetime.Having him at the memorial for George Floyd is a disgrace to his memory. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 4, 2020

Leave it to Al Sharpton to turn the #GeorgeFloydMemorial in an attack on President Trump.Rev. Al has no shame.He says that America was never great. Seems great for him since he’s somehow not been arrested despite owing millions to the IRS. — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) June 4, 2020

Others attempted to shine a light on Sharpton’s controversial past, which has included anti-semitic remarks, many of which were brought up during a congressional hearing on police brutality.

Don’t bring Al Sharpton to the front of a movement to tackle racism. He is a rabid anti-Semite and any embrace of him reeks of hypocrisy. Same thing with Angela Davis. Many have been recommending her work on social media. She’s a terrorist sympathizer and anti-Semitic communist. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 4, 2020

Just a reminder that Al Sharpton is an anti-Semite who stoked violence that destroyed and cost lives. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 4, 2020

The only thing Al Sharpton has accomplished is further dividing this country and making a career out of it. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 4, 2020

Sharpton has defended his rhetoric about Jewish people in the past, even writing in 2011 that his comments over the years have been manipulated by “extremist Jews.”

Sharpton’s words at Floyd’s memorial service still earned praises from liberals and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement though, many of whom praised the reverend as “inspiring.”

Rev. Al Sharpton is giving an amazing eulogy for George Floyd. Truly inspiring. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 4, 2020

Al Sharpton is delivering a eulogy for the ages:“What happened to Floyd happens every day in this country in education, in health care, and in every area of American life. It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name & say, ‘Get your knee off our necks.’”#GeorgeFloydMemorial — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) June 4, 2020

Conservatives will need to get used to Sharpton’s presence around the current fiery debates surrounding racism and police brutality, as he announced on Thursday a march in DC with Floyd’s family.

Speaking directly to Martin Luther King III in the audience, Sharpton said, “We’re going back to Washington. That's where your father stood in the shadows of the Lincoln Memorial and said 'I have a dream.' Well, we're going back this August 28 to restore and recommit that dream, to stand up."

"This is the era to deal with policing and criminal justice," he added.

