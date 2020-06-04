 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Al Sharpton slammed and adored for political speech at George Floyd memorial service as he goes after Trump

4 Jun, 2020 22:31
Al Sharpton speaks during a memorial service for George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota ©  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Critics decried Al Sharpton for getting political and taking shots at President Donald Trump during a George Floyd memorial service, and the television pundit is now planning a march in DC.

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks … the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being is you kept your knee on our neck,” Sharpton said at the event, which brought out Floyd’s family members, as well as celebrities like Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. 

Sharpton earned cheers during his speech, but was swiftly attacked by conservatives when he decided to go political and take shots at Trump, saying he’s never seen someone hold a bible the way the president did when he was photographed at St. John’s Church in DC. 

“You all talk about making America great,” the reverend added. “Great for who and when? We gonna make America great for everybody.” 

“The reason why the blk community can't breath is bcuz blk leaders like Al Sharpton has had his knee on the neck of black Americans for decades,” Trump supporters Diamond & Silk tweeted. 

Others accused the reverend of having “no shame” and disgracing Floyd’s memory by making the service political.

Others attempted to shine a light on Sharpton’s controversial past, which has included anti-semitic remarks, many of which were brought up during a congressional hearing on police brutality.

Sharpton has defended his rhetoric about Jewish people in the past, even writing in 2011 that his comments over the years have been manipulated by “extremist Jews.”

Sharpton’s words at Floyd’s memorial service still earned praises from liberals and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement though, many of whom praised the reverend as “inspiring.”

Conservatives will need to get used to Sharpton’s presence around the current fiery debates surrounding racism and police brutality, as he announced on Thursday a march in DC with Floyd’s family. 

Speaking directly to Martin Luther King III in the audience, Sharpton said, “We’re going back to Washington. That's where your father stood in the shadows of the Lincoln Memorial and said 'I have a dream.' Well, we're going back this August 28 to restore and recommit that dream, to stand up."

"This is the era to deal with policing and criminal justice," he added.

