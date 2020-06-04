New York Times CANCELED by liberals over Senator Cotton’s ‘Send in the troops’ op-ed

Opinion editors at the New York Times are facing calls to resign over publishing an op-ed by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton making a case for deploying the military to quell the riots that have broken out across the US.

Published on Wednesday and titled “Send in the troops,” Cotton’s op-ed argued that the police and even the National Guard couldn’t quite provide an “overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers” and that the US military should be used for the purpose.

Times subscribers – current and former – condemned the op-ed and swore to boycott the paper going forward.

I (unhappily) had to temporarily cancel my subscription to @nytimes, after being laid off a few weeks ago.After seeing this Tom Cotton OpEd, I won't be re-subscribing to a paper that publishes calls for militarizing troops against its own citizens. pic.twitter.com/OWghmj22OP — Solaria (@solphoto) June 3, 2020

Publishing Cotton's “abhorrent op-ed is unacceptable, and there should be resignations,” declared writer Thor Benson.

The Times publishing Tom Cotton's abhorrent op-ed is unacceptable, and there should be resignations. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 3, 2020

Journalist Yashar Ali actually tagged the opinion editors and demanded they “resign or provide a detailed accounting to the public of how you weren't involved in the publication of that awful op-ed,” threatening to use his “enormous privilege” to compel them.

. @JBennet, @katiekings, and @jimdao you need to resign or provide a detailed accounting to the public of how you weren't involved in the publication of that awful op-ed. Unlike some other people in media, I have enormous privilege and will use it to speak out.Resign. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 3, 2020

Columnist Wahajat Ali (no relation) denounced Cotton’s essay as a “vision of fascist America” and anyone who refused to recognize it as the future of the Republican Party as “willfully ignorant and naive.”

Also, Tom Cotton's vision of fascist America is the future of the Republican Party. If you refuse to see it, you're being willfully ignorant and naive. This is why "both sides" is so dangerous and inaccurate in framing conversations. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 3, 2020

There were some who defended the paper for publishing Cotton, however, if only as an educational example of “modern conservatism” – to be ritually denounced by the righteous, it went without saying.

Tom Cotton's editorial is the truest look at modern conservatism that the Times has published in quite some time. It has more merit as an educational tool than anything written by Bret Stephens. — Ken (@policediscolite) June 3, 2020

Another reader commented that this was Cotton’s second op-ed in the Times since January – when he made a case for killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani – and called the senator “perhaps the most unhinged neoconservative warmonger in all of Congress.”

Since the start of the year, the New York Times has published two absolutely deranged opinion pieces by US Senator Tom Cotton, perhaps the most unhinged neoconservative warmonger in all of Congress. The so-called "paper of record" always provides a platform for war propaganda. pic.twitter.com/SyzYIkDiCy — Cop Lives Don’t Matter (@queeralamode) June 3, 2020

Responding to the backlash, The Times’ editorial page editor James Bennet said that while he understands that many of the readers can find Cotton’s argument “painful, even dangerous,” he believes that it is why it warrants debate. “Times Opinion owes it to our readers to show them counter-arguments, particularly those made by people in a position to set policy,” he tweeted. Bennet added that the Times have published a flurry of op-eds in support of the protests.

Times Opinion owes it to our readers to show them counter-arguments, particularly those made by people in a position to set policy. — James Bennet (@JBennet) June 3, 2020

Cotton’s fondness for military solutions may be driven by personal experience – he served in the US Army as an infantry officer and was deployed in both Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring to run for Congress in 2013 – but he also used an example close to home to make his case. In 1957, he wrote, President Dwight Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard and sent the 101st Airborne to Little Rock, to force Governor Orval Faubus, “a racist Democrat,” to desegregate schools.

He also included what might be read as a dig at President Donald Trump – whom he did not mention by name – by saying that while law enforcement can uphold public order in normal times, more is needed right now, “even if many politicians prefer to wring their hands while the country burns.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!