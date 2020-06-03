Two officers & several others wounded in Brooklyn shooting amid ongoing police brutality protests

At least two NYPD officers and a number of civilians were injured in a barrage of gunshots in Brooklyn, where protests over police violence rage on. The suspect was reportedly shot and killed in the incident.

The two officers and up to three others were taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after the shooting – in which between 10 and 20 shots rang out – though the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to local media. The shooter’s connection to the protests, if any, also remains unclear.

A large police presence across the street from the Kingsborough Houses. Neighbors say they heard more between 10-20 shots fired @News12BKpic.twitter.com/NmuhaRREdm — Mary-Lyn Buckley (@ml_buckley) June 3, 2020

The suspect’s gun was seen discarded on the ground and has since been retrieved by the police, who have opened an investigation into the incident.

EMERGENCY at the C/O Bergen Street and Rochester Ave. Ongoing investigation. There was a shooting at the location then police responded and discharged their weapons, striking the armed perpetrator. Police have recovered the perp’s firearm. pic.twitter.com/jQzdSFrPK2 — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) June 3, 2020

As hundreds of American cities erupt with heated protests over the police killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, anti-police violence has also seen a spike, with several officers shot in St. Louis on Monday night, while two others were injured in Buffalo, New York after a SUV rammed through a crowd of police. Retired police captain David Dorn also lost his life in St. Louis on Monday, killed by looters when he tried to stop them from robbing a pawn shop.

