Two officers & several others wounded in Brooklyn shooting amid ongoing police brutality protests

3 Jun, 2020 03:17
NYPD officers take position to control demonstrators as they protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 31, 2020. ©  Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
At least two NYPD officers and a number of civilians were injured in a barrage of gunshots in Brooklyn, where protests over police violence rage on. The suspect was reportedly shot and killed in the incident.

The two officers and up to three others were taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after the shooting – in which between 10 and 20 shots rang out – though the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to local media. The shooter’s connection to the protests, if any, also remains unclear.

The suspect’s gun was seen discarded on the ground and has since been retrieved by the police, who have opened an investigation into the incident.

As hundreds of American cities erupt with heated protests over the police killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, anti-police violence has also seen a spike, with several officers shot in St. Louis on Monday night, while two others were injured in Buffalo, New York after a SUV rammed through a crowd of police. Retired police captain David Dorn also lost his life in St. Louis on Monday, killed by looters when he tried to stop them from robbing a pawn shop.

Also on rt.com Trump joins online tributes to veteran black officer David Dorn, ‘murdered by looters’ amid riots in St. Louis

