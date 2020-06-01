Police car runs into protesters in San Diego, drags man on hood (VIDEO)

A police vehicle was filmed running through a group of demonstrators in San Diego, while a man who tried to stop it was dragged on the hood. It’s not the first such incident during the ongoing George Floyd protests in the US.

The footage showed a group of protesters blocking the passage of a police car as they were crossing a road in the California city's center.

The vehicle with lights flashing dropped its speed, but didn't stop and simply drove through the crowd.

One of the protesters, who frantically tried to stop it, was dragged onto the hood of the car, with the stunned cameraman exclaiming “Oh, my God!”

During the weekend, social media users were shocked by another video, in which two police cars rammed protesters as they were trying to build barricades on a road in New York.

Numerous police vehicles were vandalized and torched, while officers were shot at during the protests that engulfed many US cities, including Minneapolis, New York, Portland and Chicago, after African American man George Floyd died in police custody a week ago.

Police have been actively using tear gas and rubber bullets in their attempts to curb rioting and looting. On Monday, the law enforcers killed a protester with live fire in Louisville after somebody shot at them from the crowd.

