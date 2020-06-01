‘RADICAL LEFT’ trying to seize power by controlling ‘CLUELESS’ Biden, Trump alleges

Far-left extremists are pulling the strings of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, and would be the real decision-makers in the Oval Office should he win, Donald Trump has suggested, adding that the former VP is “clueless.”

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!” read the somewhat jumbled message of the US president.

Although Trump’s tweet seems far-fetched, there might be some truth in what he is saying. On Saturday, it was revealed that staff working on Biden’s presidential campaign donated to a group that is paying the bail fees for people arrested in the ongoing protests in Minneapolis – which continue to descend into rioting and looting. More than a dozen people working for Biden’s campaign have publicly acknowledged that they have contributed cash to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Some journalists and commentators have accused Antifa, a loosely organized group of far-left activists, for much of the unrest in Minneapolis and other cities across the United States. Trump recently ordered the Department of Justice to declare the collective a domestic terrorist group, and claimed that the activists have used the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, killed while in police custody, to carry out wanton destruction in American cities.

