 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Flash bangs & tear gas in Washington DC as crowds of protesters descend on White House (VIDEOS)

31 May, 2020 23:15
Get short URL
Flash bangs & tear gas in Washington DC as crowds of protesters descend on White House (VIDEOS)
Tensions are running high in Washington, DC, where crowds of anti-police brutality protesters have converged on the White House once again. Sporadic clashes are taking place amid a heavy police presence in the area.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies