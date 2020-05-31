Flash bangs & tear gas in Washington DC as crowds of protesters descend on White House (VIDEOS)
The street is blocked by police at H and 15th, protestors are chanting “let us march” Flash bangs continue to go off. #GeorgeFloydProtests#protests2020@wusa9pic.twitter.com/8pc9D5pIaG— Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) May 31, 2020
Lots of flash bangs coming from 15th and H by the White House @wusa9pic.twitter.com/wO6xLdDoOU— Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) May 31, 2020
Scene near Opaline near White House. We hear explosions (tear gas?). At least one protester was stomping on top the police car before law enforcement arrived. @wusa9#GeorgeFloydProtestspic.twitter.com/z88VMTOYh2— Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) May 31, 2020
Police in front of White House pepper spray protestors #WhiteHouseProtestspic.twitter.com/3frA4CwkMT— Ghostface Skillet (@SollyWater) May 31, 2020
U.S. Park Police fired tear gas on protesters gathered outside the White House to demonstrate against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death pic.twitter.com/sBXKc7vngI— Reuters (@Reuters) May 31, 2020
There are three sets of metal barricades separating H Street from the White House today, and protesters have easily managed to pull down the first and move into the northern third of Lafayette Park.No pushback from police who’ve formed a loose cordon further in. pic.twitter.com/qPICMQg32P— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 31, 2020
Dozens of people are watching from atop the supply shed on the northern edge of Lafayette Park, its walls have been spray painted top to bottom with the Black Lives Matter movement’s rallying cries like a bulletin board. pic.twitter.com/Y475zCUXZl— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 31, 2020