‘Like posing after a big game kill’: Uncle of George Floyd tells RT about watching cops brutalize his nephew

The Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd acted like he was hunting an animal, the victim’s uncle has told RT. He expressed hope that the tragedy could lead to change, but urged people against violence.

Derek Chauvin, the policeman filmed pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, seemed to have “no remorse” for what he did, Selwyn Jones said, describing the viral video of the incident.

He had a monster look in his eye. Like, you know what, ‘This is my job to do this’… He looked like he was posing after a big animal kill, a big game kill.

Speaking from Gettysburg, South Dakota, Jones said that the fate of his nephew illustrates how black men in America are targeted by police purely on the basis of their skin color.

“The only thing he did was do what they told him to do. And you know what the outcome was – he died. He got killed,” he noted.

On Saturday, Jones participated in a Rapid City march, and hailed the rally as a “show of unity” against the police conduct that ended his nephew’s life. He said that he hoped his message of peace would be extended to the whole world.

Let’s have peace, let’s figure out a way so that we can stop people of color getting brutalized.

Jones expressed disappointment at the looting and rioting that has sprung up across the United States, stressing that his nephew’s death was being misused by “mean people doing mean things.”

More than a dozen cities have seen large protests following Floyd’s death, with some demonstrations turning violent. Numerous states have called upon their National Guards and imposed curfews, in an effort to restore law and order.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but many have said that the charges should be more severe, and have demanded that three other officers who witnessed Floyd’s death should also be prosecuted.

