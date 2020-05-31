 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
iSnatch? Apple Store LOOTED during DC riots over George Floyd killing (VIDEO)

31 May, 2020 12:20
© Twitter / Caleb Hull
Dozens of looters broke into a lavish Apple Store in the US capital, ransacking its stocks and smashing windows. Many of the company’s retail outlets in other states have endured the same fate recently.

Footage that surfaced online captured looters swarming Apple's DC store gates and leaving wreckage behind, while others roam chaotically inside.

The facade of the building was ultimately vandalized, with social media users suggesting that nothing was left inside after looters missed no chance of coming away with a trophy.

Elsewhere across the US, Apple stores have also fallen victims to looting. Countless videos show scenes of destruction and chaos in Philadelphia, Portland, Charleston, and Los Angeles.

Rioters were filmed roaming inside and grabbing gadgets from display stands. The stores of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors were also emptied out, as were premises belonging to Nike and H&M.

It comes on the heels of the nationwide demonstrations sparked by the brutal arrest and killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis. A wave of protests across the United States descended into violent riots, followed by widespread destruction of businesses, looting, and, on several occasions, clashes with police.

