iSnatch? Apple Store LOOTED during DC riots over George Floyd killing (VIDEO)

Dozens of looters broke into a lavish Apple Store in the US capital, ransacking its stocks and smashing windows. Many of the company’s retail outlets in other states have endured the same fate recently.

Footage that surfaced online captured looters swarming Apple's DC store gates and leaving wreckage behind, while others roam chaotically inside.

The facade of the building was ultimately vandalized, with social media users suggesting that nothing was left inside after looters missed no chance of coming away with a trophy.

The entire apple store in DC has been looted. There’s nothing left. It took 7 minutes before a single cop showed up. pic.twitter.com/SijiCTcNjD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

Elsewhere across the US, Apple stores have also fallen victims to looting. Countless videos show scenes of destruction and chaos in Philadelphia, Portland, Charleston, and Los Angeles.

Apple Store looted on historic King Street in Charleston, SC. King Street is in the heart of Charleston’s tourist district and a local shopping Mecca. Not helpful as the city tries to recover from the economic impact of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/J3lViy1vTL — HARLAN Z. HILL (@Harlan) May 31, 2020

Rioters were filmed roaming inside and grabbing gadgets from display stands. The stores of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors were also emptied out, as were premises belonging to Nike and H&M.

Apple store in Portland being looted during protest pic.twitter.com/GqmGCOqRkt — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) May 30, 2020

It comes on the heels of the nationwide demonstrations sparked by the brutal arrest and killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis. A wave of protests across the United States descended into violent riots, followed by widespread destruction of businesses, looting, and, on several occasions, clashes with police.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Looters snatch trays of gold & jewels as LA jewelry store is plundered amid George Floyd protests

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!