WATCH: Looters snatch trays of gold & jewels as LA jewelry store is plundered amid George Floyd protests

30 May, 2020 14:08
© Ruptly
Masked looters have been caught on tape stealing as much jewelry as they can carry from a Los Angeles store, as protests sparked by the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd grip the Californian city.

Eyewitness footage captured people breaking into the shop after its security shutters were bludgeoned open through brute force on Friday night. Inside the ransacked store, raiders could be seen snatching precious metals from display units and emptying drawers in search of more jewels.

© Ruptly

Looters could be seen emerging from the ransacked business with fistfuls of gold chains and improvised knapsacks stuffed with valuables. The pilferers were also filmed dividing up trays of loot on the street outside the fleeced jewelry store.  

The killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis on Monday has unleashed a wave of protests in cities across the United States. In many places the demonstrations have descended into riots, complete with widespread destruction of property and looting.

