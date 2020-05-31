Rioter tries to LOOT AR-15 rifle from torched police car amid chaos in Seattle (VIDEOS)
A masked individual wearing a dark hoodie tried to take a rifle, apparently an AR-15, from a vandalized police car. Another man, believed to be an armed guard or an officer in plainclothes, professionally disarmed him, yelling: “Put the weapon down!”
WATCH: Antifa tries to take an AR-15 from a police SUV in Seattle pic.twitter.com/Rha4NncPzl— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2020
Be carful #seattleprotestpic.twitter.com/JvhjNWDo7u— Eric Haas (@erichaas__) May 30, 2020
Rioters have looted numerous stores, torched patrol cars and vandalized them with graffiti after the unrest broke out in Seattle following a peaceful anti-police brutality rally.
#seattleprotest Nordstrom and cop cars on fire. pic.twitter.com/88KQYCPIsJ— Molly Rae (@SweetMollyRae) May 30, 2020
Devolved. Where is @SeattlePD ? 4th ave and Pike. @komonews#seattleprotest#seattlepic.twitter.com/6cLSZQqCdu— Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) May 31, 2020
