Rioter tries to LOOT AR-15 rifle from torched police car amid chaos in Seattle (VIDEOS)

31 May, 2020 04:23
A masked protester was spotted brandishing a rifle during the riots in Seattle, Washington State, where several patrol cars were burnt out and looted. The weapon was quickly recovered by another armed man.

A masked individual wearing a dark hoodie tried to take a rifle, apparently an AR-15, from a vandalized police car. Another man, believed to be an armed guard or an officer in plainclothes, professionally disarmed him, yelling: “Put the weapon down!”

Rioters have looted numerous stores, torched patrol cars and vandalized them with graffiti after the unrest broke out in Seattle following a peaceful anti-police brutality rally.

