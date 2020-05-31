Teargas & flash bangs outside Colorado State Capitol as protesters defy Denver curfew

Denver police have warned citizens that they will be arrested if they don’t abide by the curfew, introduced after Black Lives Matter protests escalated into clashes with reports of sporadic looting across the city.

The protest march began peacefully but escalated into violence on Saturday afternoon as some in the crowd started throwing fireworks and water bottles at police, local media reported.

The officers responded with flash bangs and tear gas, attempting to disperse the protesters in the Civic Central Park where the Colorado State Capitol is based.

Denver, COFlasgbangs and teargas in Civic Center Park pic.twitter.com/BsASoLjqey — Social Justice Worrier (@VioletKnight407) May 31, 2020

At least one protester was reported to be hospitalized after getting hit by a projectile.

Why are you shooting at peaceful protesters? Is this or is this not America? #DenverProtestspic.twitter.com/e7iZAe7YjN — Derek Marshall (@GaiaBoy) May 30, 2020

Police said they have confiscated crowbars, chains, pliers, axes, and other tools typically used by looters to break into shops.

Unfortunately the actions of a few agitators are hijacking the memory and life of George Floyd. To use this tragedy to inflict harm on our community is inexcusable. These are a few items confiscated today that were intended to disrupt and cause damage to our city. pic.twitter.com/1SQ7tj1b6K — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2020

A curfew was imposed in Denver from 8pm to 5am, with police warning the citizens that they will be arrested if they fail to leave “all public areas.” Curfews have been earlier imposed in downtown Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, Utah, there the rioting also occurred.

The demonstrations in several other major cities across the US were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd, an unarmed black man, had died when a white police officer pinned him on the ground and pressed a knee on his neck in an attempted arrest.

Also on rt.com DC National Guard rolls in amid stand off with protesters outside White House

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!