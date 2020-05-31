 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
DC National Guard rolls in amid stand off with protesters outside White House
Teargas & flash bangs outside Colorado State Capitol as protesters defy Denver curfew

31 May, 2020 03:24
Protesters run after police fired tear gas during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, US, May 30, 2020 ©  Reuters / Alyson McClaran
Denver police have warned citizens that they will be arrested if they don’t abide by the curfew, introduced after Black Lives Matter protests escalated into clashes with reports of sporadic looting across the city.

The protest march began peacefully but escalated into violence on Saturday afternoon as some in the crowd started throwing fireworks and water bottles at police, local media reported.

The officers responded with flash bangs and tear gas, attempting to disperse the protesters in the Civic Central Park where the Colorado State Capitol is based.

At least one protester was reported to be hospitalized after getting hit by a projectile.

Police said they have confiscated crowbars, chains, pliers, axes, and other tools typically used by looters to break into shops.   

A curfew was imposed in Denver from 8pm to 5am, with police warning the citizens that they will be arrested if they fail to leave “all public areas.” Curfews have been earlier imposed in downtown Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, Utah, there the rioting also occurred.

The demonstrations in several other major cities across the US were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd, an unarmed black man, had died when a white police officer pinned him on the ground and pressed a knee on his neck in an attempted arrest.

