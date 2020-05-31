Driver pulls BOW & ARROW on protesters blocking road in Salt Lake City (VIDEOS)

A man has drawn a bow and arrow during an confrontation with Black Lives Matter protesters in Salt Lake City, Utah. The authorities imposed a curfew and called in the National Guard after the rallies escalated into rioting.

The incident took place as the protesters blocking a road clashed with one of the drivers. At some point, the man pulled out a bow and arrow, and yelled “All lives matter!”

BREAKING: Video out of Salt Lake City shows a man readying to aim a bow & arrow at demonstrators as he yells “all lives matter” - demonstrators jumped him and then set his car on fire. Police responded. pic.twitter.com/ErGUuygkVs — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 31, 2020

The driver aimed the weapon several times, but was quickly swarmed by the protesters and beaten. After overpowering the man, the activists smashed the windows of his car and flipped it.

WOW: Man in Salt Lake City pulls bow and arrow on protesters blocking traffic and the protesters swarm him, disarm him, assault him then break and flip his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/FYVVJCcWku — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) May 31, 2020

The demonstrations in Salt Lake City and several other major cities across the US were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The rallies were initially peaceful but gradually spiraled into rioting, forcing authorities in multiple states to impose curfews and call in the National Guard.

Also on rt.com Utah calls in National Guard, declares curfew as Salt Lake City protests spiral out of control

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!