Utah calls in National Guard, declares curfew as Salt Lake City protests spiral out of control

31 May, 2020 00:36
Utah Governor Gary Herbert has activated the National Guard to tackle the unrest in downtown Salt Lake City, where the mayor in her turn issued an 8pm curfew amid the widening anti-police brutality protests.

Herbert directed the National Guard to “help control the escalating situation” in Salt Lake City, while calling on the protesters to behave peacefully. 

“We are in close contact with our department of public safety and receiving regular updates,” the governor said.

Herbert’s announcement came around the same time as Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an 8pm curfew.

Dozens of patrols cars and several armored police vehicles were deployed arrived at the scene of the protests.

Previously, a curfew was imposed in downtown Philadelphia and Los Angeles, after protests there escalated into riots with sporadic looting and vandalism. The National Guard has been deployed in Minneapolis for several days now, but has so far failed to quell the unrest as people rallying in the streets ignore the curfew orders.

