Utah calls in National Guard, declares curfew as Salt Lake City protests spiral out of control

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has activated the National Guard to tackle the unrest in downtown Salt Lake City, where the mayor in her turn issued an 8pm curfew amid the widening anti-police brutality protests.

Herbert directed the National Guard to “help control the escalating situation” in Salt Lake City, while calling on the protesters to behave peacefully.

“We are in close contact with our department of public safety and receiving regular updates,” the governor said.

Rioters flip police car in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/Effvd5eW3x — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2020

Herbert’s announcement came around the same time as Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an 8pm curfew.

Due to civil unrest in downtown Salt Lake City, we ask that you please stay out of the metro area at this time if you're able. Thank you. https://t.co/X6gj9EJUuO — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) May 30, 2020

Dozens of patrols cars and several armored police vehicles were deployed arrived at the scene of the protests.

BREAKING: Armored police vehicles just arrived at the scene at 400 South and 200 East in downtown Salt Lake City, where a @slcpd car was overturned earlier this afternoon. #GeorgeFloydProtestpic.twitter.com/VwKMM5FrNI — Jacob Klopfenstein (@JFKlopfenstein) May 30, 2020

Previously, a curfew was imposed in downtown Philadelphia and Los Angeles, after protests there escalated into riots with sporadic looting and vandalism. The National Guard has been deployed in Minneapolis for several days now, but has so far failed to quell the unrest as people rallying in the streets ignore the curfew orders.

Also on rt.com Los Angeles declares CURFEW as George Floyd protest descends into CHAOS (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!