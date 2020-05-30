Los Angeles declares CURFEW as George Floyd protest descends into CHAOS (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a curfew from 8pm to ensure the safety of “all citizens,” after massive anti-police brutality protests erupted in clashes and rioting.

The massive demonstrations, organized by the Black Lives Matter activists, were initially peaceful. However, the situation on the ground remained tense, and the rallies descended into clashes with police on Saturday afternoon.

Currently, the curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020

The curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles, Garcetti explained. The measure was announced in the middle of a fourth consecutive day of protests sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, during his attempted detention by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this week.

Vandalized LAPD vehicle ablaze. pic.twitter.com/7Wq0cLTfGM — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 30, 2020

Videos from the scene showed protesters clashing with police with several patrol cars vandalized and torched.

Los Angeles has already seen rioting and looting on Friday, when more than 500 people were detained.