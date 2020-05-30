Los Angeles declares CURFEW as George Floyd protest descends into CHAOS (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
The massive demonstrations, organized by the Black Lives Matter activists, were initially peaceful. However, the situation on the ground remained tense, and the rallies descended into clashes with police on Saturday afternoon.
Los Angeles, right now. pic.twitter.com/cDh0GV7a9e— Ray Kwong (@raykwong) May 30, 2020
Currently, the curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020
The curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles, Garcetti explained. The measure was announced in the middle of a fourth consecutive day of protests sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, during his attempted detention by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this week.
Vandalized LAPD vehicle ablaze. pic.twitter.com/7Wq0cLTfGM— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 30, 2020
Videos from the scene showed protesters clashing with police with several patrol cars vandalized and torched.
#LosAngelesProtest tonight pic.twitter.com/GsWq1hXlps— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 30, 2020
Los Angeles has already seen rioting and looting on Friday, when more than 500 people were detained.