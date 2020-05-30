MASSIVE rallies block roads in Los Angeles as anti-police brutality protesters demand justice for George Floyd (VIDEOS)

Huge crowds have hit the streets for the fourth consecutive day in Los Angeles after the death of George Floyd has triggered massive anti-police brutality rallies escalating into riots across the US.

Aerial footage shows massive crowds on the 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue. The march has been peaceful so far, but police have deployed 'additional resources' to maintain order.

I know it was over 40,000 people because the internet on my phone wouldn’t load. Probably closer to Dodger Stadium sellout ~54,000. https://t.co/k07mTvJDx6 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) May 30, 2020

The protesters, many of whom are Black Live Matter activists, are demanding justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died in police custody earlier this week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd’s death has sparked riots and unrest in several major cities across the country. A total of 533 people were detained in Los Angeles alone on Friday.

Shutdown Los Angeles from The Grove to the Beverly Center peacefully 👏🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/p7kACqpZaw — Leezy (@youngharpo) May 30, 2020

The demonstrations take place amid the quarantine restrictions, imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19.

WATCH LIVE: Massive protest underway in Los Angeles near Pan Pacific Park https://t.co/6Pi9VMiqVo — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 30, 2020

Little geography lesson for those following the Los Angeles protests from afar. This shows the route of the protests from Pan-Pacific Park to La Cienega Blvd. Not too hard to figure out why westward movement was stopped there. pic.twitter.com/cLCu6wjld3 — Travis Longcore (@travislongcore) May 30, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!