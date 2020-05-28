Trump signs social media executive order challenging platforms' liability protections

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at the major social media platforms, denouncing the tech behemoths as “tantamount to a monopoly.” The order may alter Section 230, which protects them from litigation.

Trump signed the order, which aims to modify the legal protections currently shielding Big Tech from lawsuits over content hosted on its platforms, on Thursday as he addressed reporters at the White House.

Excoriating the platforms for what he and many others believe to be editorial bias, the president added that US Attorney General William Barr will also be tasked with working with states to enforce legal restrictions on social media firms.

While Trump admitted challenges to the new order from tech firms were likely, he seemed confident his administration would be able to weather the storm.

