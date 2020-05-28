Trump signs social media executive order challenging platforms' liability protections

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2020 20:20
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at the major social media platforms, denouncing the tech behemoths as “tantamount to a monopoly.” The order may alter Section 230, which protects them from litigation.

Trump signed the order, which aims to modify the legal protections currently shielding Big Tech from lawsuits over content hosted on its platforms, on Thursday  as he addressed reporters at the White House.

Excoriating the platforms for what he and many others believe to be editorial bias, the president added that US Attorney General William Barr will also be tasked with working with states to enforce legal restrictions on social media firms.

While Trump admitted challenges to the new order from tech firms were likely, he seemed confident his administration would be able to weather the storm. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

