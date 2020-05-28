‘Election process will become badly tainted & laughingstock’: Trump doubles down on mail-in voting in heated tweet

After being fact-checked by Twitter on his assertion that mail-in voting leads to fraud, President Donald Trump doubled down on his stance and directed his anger right at Twitter.

“So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World.”

He then tagged Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity, as a “hater.”

So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD. How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World. Tell that to your hater @yoyoel — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The tweet follows the social media platform flagging earlier posts about mail-in voting fraud from the president, with a notice directing users to the facts surrounding the practice.

After his spat with Twitter, Trump promised to “strongly regulate” or even “close down” social media sites that “silence conservative voices” through an executive order.

....happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

The White House press secretary attempted to clarify the president’s position on mail-in voting — which has been floated by various Democrats as a way to conduct November’s presidential election because of Covid-19 — in a Thursday interview with Fox News, where she said Trump is only against “mass” mail-in voting.

“What he’s not for is mass, mail-in voting, what Nancy Pelosi is asking for, which is subject to fraud,” Kayleigh McEnany said.

Trump is set to introduce an executive order on Thursday that he promises will bring “fairness” to social media platforms like Twitter.

This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

