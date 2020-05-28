 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Election process will become badly tainted & laughingstock’: Trump doubles down on mail-in voting in heated tweet

28 May, 2020 17:52
Poll worker places a mail-in ballot into voting box in San Diego, California ©  REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
After being fact-checked by Twitter on his assertion that mail-in voting leads to fraud, President Donald Trump doubled down on his stance and directed his anger right at Twitter.

“So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World.”

He then tagged Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity, as a “hater.”

The tweet follows the social media platform flagging earlier posts about mail-in voting fraud from the president, with a notice directing users to the facts surrounding the practice.

After his spat with Twitter, Trump promised to “strongly regulate” or even “close down” social media sites that “silence conservative voices” through an executive order.

The White House press secretary attempted to clarify the president’s position on mail-in voting — which has been floated by various Democrats as a way to conduct November’s presidential election because of Covid-19 — in a Thursday interview with Fox News, where she said Trump is only against “mass” mail-in voting.

“What he’s not for is mass, mail-in voting, what Nancy Pelosi is asking for, which is subject to fraud,” Kayleigh McEnany said. 

Trump is set to introduce an executive order on Thursday that he promises will bring “fairness” to social media platforms like Twitter.

