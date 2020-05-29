Hero Moscow taxi driver saves woman from capture & torture after she orders a ride

A Russian taxi driver is being hailed as a hero for helping to save a woman from captivity. While en route to pick her up, the hostage relayed her story to the driver through a taxi app, he subsequently called the cops.

On the night of May 27, 49-year-old muscovite taxi driver Dmitry Filin accepted an order through Yandex.Taxi, the most popular ride-hailing app in Russia. While on his way to pick up his passenger, who was supposedly in the city of Troitsk, an hour away from the center of Moscow, he began to receive messages in the application’s chat client requesting his help.

Initially, he did not answer, hoping to figure out what to do when he arrived. This quickly changed. Filin burst into action after receiving another message: “I have been forcibly detained, raped, not let go. I don’t know where I am.”

Also on rt.com Baby rescued after over 24 hours under rubble of Magnitogorsk house blast (VIDEO)

By that time, Filin had already arrived at the pick-up point, but nobody was there.

“Then, I realized that something was really wrong. I arrived at the specified address and started answering her, asking what had happened and where [she was], what [her] address is,” he explained. “I realized that something was wrong, that it was no longer a joke, called 112, and explained the situation.”

On the phone with the police, Filin revealed all the information he had learned about the woman - her name, date of birth, and phone number. An hour later, the taxi driver received a call back from a city police station explaining that the girl was rescued, and the attackers were caught.

Using GPS from the hostage’s phone, law enforcement officials were able to track her down to a village called Desenovskoye, located in southern Moscow.

Also on rt.com 10yo Siberian boy saves 4 children from house fire – but their mother dies in flames

Daniil Shuleyko, the director-general of Yandex.Taxi, thanked the man on behalf of the company. The driver has been using the ride-hailing application for more than five years.

“Such drivers are real heroes of the time. We are proud that such drivers cooperate with us. We will definitely award Dmitry and express our gratitude,” Shuleyko said.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!