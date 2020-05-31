Most arrested Minneapolis rioters are LOCALS, jail logs show, contradicting claims of ‘80% out-of-state’ provocateurs

The vast majority of the people arrested so far amid the unrest in Minneapolis had Minnesota addresses, despite the US officials, including the state governor and President Donald Trump, painting the rioters as mostly outsiders.

Of the 45 people arrested for rioting and looting on Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis, 38 had Minnesota addresses, FOX 9 reported, citing publicly available jail records. Only six detainees were registered out of state, and one person did not have address information listed.

This data seems to contradict the US media and officials, who have spent the past couple of days blaming everyone from white supremacists and police provocateurs to antifa and leftist extremists (and Russia of course!), while largely ignoring any notion that impoverished Americans might have been genuinely fed up with social injustice and see no other ways to make their voices heard.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said earlier that 80 percent of rioters had come from “outside.” Walz also accused white supremacists and drug cartels of fueling the riots to take advantage of the chaos.

US President Donald Trump in his turn also claimed that the majority of the rioters in Minnesota were not locals, blaming antifa and the “radical left” for the unrest.

80% of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality, and to provide for their families. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

The demonstrations and riots in Minneapolis and several other major cities across the US were caused by the death of Minneapolis local George Floyd. Floyd, an unarmed black man, had died after being pinned down on the ground by a white police officer, who pressed a knee on Floyd’s neck. The video of the incident went viral, sparking outrage over police brutality.

