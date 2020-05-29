Twitter at war? Trump's warning to Minnesota ‘thugs’ flagged for ‘glorifying violence’

Twitter has claimed Donald Trump violated its rules by vowing a tough response to rioting in Minnesota. The social media platform flagged the tweet, saying it “glorified violence.”

The US president tweeted that he would take action if order was not restored to Minneapolis.

“We will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump wrote, noting that the military could get involved.

Hours later, Twitter attached a notice to the post, stating that the tweet “violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.” The company said it would allow the message to stay up, however, because it “may be in the public’s interest.”

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at social media platforms in an effort to crack down on alleged political bias and strip them of protection from litigation. The move came after Twitter “fact checked” one of his tweets about how vote-by-mail would lead to widespread fraud. Trump then claimed that the platform was trying to stifle free speech, with even some media outlets arguing that Twitter had overstepped its bounds. The company denounced the executive order as “a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law” protecting platforms from legal liability for content.

