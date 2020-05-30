Get tougher with protesters, or federal government sends military – Trump warns ‘Liberal governors & mayors’

President Donald Trump has warned states and cities if they don’t get “much tougher” on protesters then the federal government will get involved using the military, who indicated they are on extraordinary four-hour recall status.

“Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests,” Trump tweeted.

Crossing State lines to incite violence is a FEDERAL CRIME! Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

He earlier lambasted democratic officials in Minnesota for failing to tame the riots over the death of African American George Floyd as white cop Derek Chauvin held him to the ground.

The Pentagon confirmed that its military units are on a four-hour recall status in case Minnesota's governor requests them.

Despite the curfew, protests have been raging for several days in Minneapolis and other cities ranging from peaceful demonstrations to clashes with police. Many buildings were set on fire and businesses looted. The National Guard has already been mobilized in the state.

Protests broke out throughout the country over the last few days, with one mob severely destroying businesses in California.

