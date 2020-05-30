‘Politically-funded terrorists' are fueling riots after George Floyd death - Navy SEAL who shot Bin Laden

Former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill has called the rioters looting the US’ major cities “politically-funded terrorists,” and called for a harsh military response. O’Neill isn’t the only pundit who sees a dark hand behind the riots.

George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned to the ground and apparently choked to death by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday. Since then, riots have consumed the Minnesota city and spread like wildfire throughout the US. According to O’Neill – the Navy SEAL who shot Osama Bin Laden in the famous 2011 raid – the unrest is being orchestrated from behind the scenes.

“I despise racism, I despise police brutality and it kills me that politically-funded terrorists are doing this on the shoulders of both,” he tweeted on Friday night “These are coordinated attacks, are we going to defend ourselves?”

I despise racism, I despise police brutality and it kills me that politically-funded terrorists are doing this on the shoulders of both. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) May 30, 2020

O’Neill didn’t suggest that the Democrat mayors of these cities are directly funding the destruction of their own hometowns, but hinted at that.

Lots of cities being run by Democrats are being looted. Must be a coincidence. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) May 30, 2020

As O’Neill tweeted, throngs of protesters in Minneapolis defied a National Guard-enforced curfew and embarked on a fourth night of looting and arson. A police station was razed to the ground, and more retail outlets were stripped bare. Similar scenes played out in Detroit, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Portland and a number of other urban areas.

However, he’s not the only commentator who thinks that someone is egging the rioters on. As the former SEAL ranted on Twitter, the hashtag “#AntifaTerrorists” trended. Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested that rioters were being directed by ‘organizers’, while the predominantly white members of ‘Antifa’ groups were blamed for instigating violence and vandalism.

The idea is not without precedent. Earlier this week, the 17-year-old daughter of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) retweeted a post from her local Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), requesting supplies for “comrades” rioting in Minneapolis. These supplies included plywood, sticks, and rackets, ostensibly for defending against police weaponry.

President Donald Trump too called the protesters “professionally managed.” Blaming “ANTIFA and the Radical Left,” he tweeted on Saturday that “These are ‘Organized Groups’ that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad!”

These are “Organized Groups” that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a man who’s spent a career solving problems with the barrel of a gun, O’Neill wants a stern crackdown on the riots. “After fighting Al-Qaeda, I’m embarrassed that our law enforcement can’t defend our citizens,” he tweeted, adding that the authorities should “meet force with force.”

“To all the cops who retreated from invaders,” he added, seemingly referring to the police precinct abandoned to arsonists on Thursday night, “put your badges in the trash.”

To all the cops who retreated from invaders: Put your badges in the trash. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) May 30, 2020

As the Pentagon reportedly drew up plans to send in military police units to Minneapolis, President Trump criticized Mayor Jacob Frey for his apparent loss of control. “Get tough and fight,” he tweeted on Saturday, “STRENGTH!”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was also criticized for his delayed response to the riots, announced on Saturday that he would deploy the full force of the state’s National Guard. “Everything that we believe in, these people are trying to destroy,” he said, just two days after he called the display of anger on the streets of Minneapolis “justified.”



