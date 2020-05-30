Wait, what… child soldiers? Anger & confusion over videos allegedly showing KIDS IN RIOT GEAR guarding Atlanta’s streets

The internet is fuming – and baffled – by unverified videos which appear to show children dressed in camouflage uniforms and riot gear guarding areas around Atlanta, Georgia.

In footage circulating on social media, children are seen decked out in military gear as they stand side-by-side with much older looking, but similarly equipped, individuals. In one clip, a young man in a military uniform is seen holding a riot shield – purportedly part of a group keeping watch over a mall in the city.

“There’s literally like a twelve-year-old out here. Thirteen, maybe fourteen,” the video’s creator says as he zooms in on the boy.

Atlanta has deployed a child militia at Lenox Mall fitted with riot shields and batons. What the actual fuck is going on? pic.twitter.com/zTtmw5mDTN — Fox Wound (@foxwoundband) May 30, 2020

In an equally bizarre clip, also purportedly from Atlanta, a boy wearing camouflage, a bullet proof vest, a gas mask and a tactical helmet stands guard with an assault rifle. However, there was no magazine in the weapon.

“How old are you brother? Thirteen,” the person filming the video asks the child. The boy doesn’t respond.The authenticity of the footage still cannot be verified. The clips have created pandemonium on social media, with people begging for an explanation.

The confusion was likely compounded by the fact that Georgia’s governor ordered the state National Guard to deploy to Atlanta on Saturday to help restore law and order.

“It appears the state of Georgia, or someone with access to uniforms and guns, has deployed child soldiers,”wrote Chicago alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa. “This is child abuse.”

Others described the scenes as the deployment of a “child militia” to the city.

Few seem willing to believe that the young men could actually be members of the state’s national guard, leaving many to speculate that they are members of a private militia. Still, the videos have only added to growing unease in the city – and across the United States.

I’m guessing these are private citizens armed in military surplus? A family maybe or a local conservative (I’m guessing) gang/militia. I’m guessing these aren’t Atlanta sanctioned forces. But that’s just a guess. — Kristine Kringle 🎄 (@heykristinekay) May 30, 2020

Riots and looting broke out in Atlanta on Friday, with even CNN’s headquarters being targeted and attacked by angry demonstrators. The nationwide unrest, sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died while in police custody, is expected to escalate as more protests are planned for the weekend.

