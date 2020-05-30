Woman gets KNOCKED OUT by cop after punching officer twice (VIDEO)

A shocking video purportedly filmed in Baltimore shows a woman being knocked to the ground by a police officer, after she delivered several blows to the head of another cop.

In the clip, a woman is seen in an altercation with a police officer, who grabs her arm in an apparent attempt to detain her. She then pulls away from the officer and lands two punches on him.

The officer appears slightly stunned and doesn’t strike back. Instead, one of his colleagues, standing behind the woman, delivers a powerful blow to her chin. The woman staggers backwards and collapses on the ground.

It’s unclear what led to the incident, which appears to have taken place in an intersection.

Violence and unrest have rocked cities across the United States, with demonstrations against the alleged police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis descending into rioting and looting.

