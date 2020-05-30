 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Woman gets KNOCKED OUT by cop after punching officer twice (VIDEO)

30 May, 2020 10:21
©  AFP/ Getty Images / Rob Carr
A shocking video purportedly filmed in Baltimore shows a woman being knocked to the ground by a police officer, after she delivered several blows to the head of another cop.

In the clip, a woman is seen in an altercation with a police officer, who grabs her arm in an apparent attempt to detain her. She then pulls away from the officer and lands two punches on him.

The officer appears slightly stunned and doesn’t strike back. Instead, one of his colleagues, standing behind the woman, delivers a powerful blow to her chin. The woman staggers backwards and collapses on the ground.

It’s unclear what led to the incident, which appears to have taken place in an intersection.

Violence and unrest have rocked cities across the United States, with demonstrations against the alleged police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis descending into rioting and looting.

