 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

SpaceX Starship SN4 prototype explodes after engine test in Texas (VIDEO) 

29 May, 2020 21:01
Get short URL
SpaceX Starship SN4 prototype explodes after engine test in Texas (VIDEO) 
© NASA
The Starship SN4 prototype, built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company for interplanetary flights, has blown up after an engine test in Texas. It’s already the third prototype to explode this year.

A live broadcast on NASA’s website showed white smoke coming out of the spacecraft before it was obliterated in a massive explosion.

SpaceX were carrying out fire tests of its methane Raptor engine as part of the Starship SN4 launch trial at the range in Boca Chica on Friday. 

The blast occurred after the test was already completed and was caused by a fuel leak, according to the broadcast.

Also on rt.com SpaceX launch canceled due to bad weather only minutes before planned takeoff

Two other Starship SN4 prototypes exploded during testing in February and April when liquid nitrogen was pumped into them. 

The Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster together make the 'Starship system,' which Musk hopes will someday be able to deliver people and cargo to Earth’s orbit as well as to the Moon.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies