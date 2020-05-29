FBI seeks more proof of ‘criminal excessive force’ in George Floyd killing as outraged public demands immediate arrests

The FBI and local prosecutors say they need more evidence before they can file charges against officers involved in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Angry residents claim investigators are dragging their feet.

While Minnesota officials said a “robust and meticulous” probe into Floyd’s death is underway at a press conference on Thursday, they noted the investigation still needed to show that the officers broke any laws, with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman warning against any hasty indictments.

“I will not rush to justice, I’m going to do this right,” Freeman said, adding that the footage of Floyd’s last moments alive in police custody is “graphic and horrible,” but that investigators must “prove [the officer] violated a criminal statute, and there's other evidence that does not support a criminal charge.”

Also on rt.com Battleground Minnesota: Disturbing VIDEOS show aftermath of violent riots over police killing of black man

The attorney referenced the 2015 police-involved killing of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, in which charges were brought quickly amid violent riots and resulted in no guilty verdicts for any of the officers implicated.

The special agent in charge of the Minnesota FBI field office, Rainer Drolshagen, also called on anyone present “before, during and after” Floyd’s death to come forward with information, adding that “no tip is too small.”

Despite the assurances of a quick and thorough probe, many critics online were convinced the video of Floyd’s death alone should justify indictments, while others warned Minneapolis would “continue to burn” thanks to the “inaction” of the authorities.

Two wrongs do-not make a Right, justice needs to served, the deceased Man was heard clearly stating; before dying; That he could not breathe" this is criminal & Justice needs to be served. @POTUS@realDonaldTrump@Pontifex@FBIMinneapolis@MinneapolisPD@BBCWorld — Tania Roberts (@HeavenlyAvatar) May 28, 2020

Disappointed in the FBI, Governor Walz, and mayor Frey today. The city will continue to burn until the officers who took part in the murder of George Floyd are apprehended. Now the citizens and good cops of Minneapolis will be punished for their inaction. — Cal X Æ A-12 (@CalDickison) May 28, 2020

Dear @FBIMinneapolis@Jacob_Frey@MayorCarter Mike Freeman and the rest of you who want to keep holding press conference's, here's a newsflash... the twin cities are burning down charge those criminals and make its citzens feel safe again! You say U want peace show some justice — Front a Brick Ent (@SkillWill313) May 28, 2020

The unarmed African-American man died after a police encounter on Monday. A viral video showed an officer pinning the man to the ground with a knee to his neck, as Floyd complained of having trouble breathing.

The incident has sparked widespread protests across the Twin Cities, which on Wednesday night erupted into full-blown riots, with scenes of vandalism, looting and arson. The unrest has since spread beyond Minneapolis, prompting Minnesota authorities to activate National Guard units to bring the situation under control.

Also on rt.com Minnesota rolls out National Guard to stop riots & looting, ‘ensure safety’ of peaceful protests over George Floyd killing

Like this story? Share it with a friend!