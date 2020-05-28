Dozens arrested in NEW YORK as protests over George Floyd’s death spread nationwide (VIDEOS)

At least 30 protesters in New York City were arrested after clashing with police over the death of an African-American man in Minneapolis earlier this week, as NYC mayor Bill de Blasio blamed the killing on racism.

Dozens of people were taken into custody at Union Square in Manhattan on Thursday evening, local media reported. After breaking up that demonstration, the NYPD moved to check reports of other protests near the police headquarters and City Hall.

Protesters reportedly threw bottles and trash cans at police, and one officer was injured.

Union Square, NY right now. I’m relieved to see some white faces in that crowd. This is our problem too. Silence is violence.pic.twitter.com/oLcrdSl9En — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) May 28, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, de Blasio tweeted that Floyd was “murdered in broad daylight,” adding, “If George was white, he would be alive right now.”

I’ve seen the video. I am horrified. George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight and the man who killed him was a police officer — and that officer didn't seem to care at all that he was taking a man's life.If George was white, he would be alive right now. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 28, 2020

Video that emerged earlier this week showed Floyd telling officers arresting him in Minneapolis that he couldn’t breathe, as one of them was kneeling on his neck. By the time an ambulance arrived, he showed no signs of life.

All four of the officers involved were fired from the Minneapolis PD, but activists have called for them to be arrested and charged with murder. Protests in the Twin Cities turned violent on Wednesday, as rioters torched and looted several stores near the 3rd Police Precinct.

The expansion of protests to New York follows Wednesday’s incident in Los Angeles, California – where demonstrators tried to block a freeway and attacked a police cruiser.

Minnesota has since called up the National Guard to “ensure safety” of protesters, while public transportation in Minneapolis and St. Paul was shut down to contain the unrest.

