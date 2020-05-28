US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000 as politics overshadows grief

Covid-19 has claimed over 100,000 lives in the United States, the latest figures show, marking another dark milestone in the pandemic – which has been increasingly politicized in the run-up to the November presidential election.

The US death toll now stands at 100,276, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, adding some 1,401 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. Just shy of 1.7 million people have been infected by the lethal virus nationwide.

As deaths crossed the 100,000 mark, former Vice President and 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden issued a pre-recorded video response online. While the post was meant to share in the country’s grief, Biden did not miss out on an opportunity to score political points against his electoral rival, President Donald Trump.

There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. 100,000 lives have now been lost to this virus.To those hurting, I'm so sorry for your loss. The nation grieves with you. pic.twitter.com/SBBRKV4mPZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

“It’s made all the worse by knowing that this is a fateful milestone we should have never reached – that could have been avoided,” he said, citing a study that found up to 36,000 lives could have been saved “if the administration had acted just one week earlier … and did what it had to do.”

