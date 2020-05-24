US imposes Covid-19 travel ban on Brazil visitors, excluding Americans

The White House has banned foreign nationals who visited Brazil in the last two weeks from seeking entry to the United States, after the number of coronavirus cases there soared to world’s second, after the US.

The move would ensure that “foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country,” US President Donald Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Sunday.

Also on rt.com Scientists in Brazil make faster, cheaper RNA coronavirus test that doesn’t produce false negatives

The newly-unveiled measure will affect only the movement of people, and not goods, McEnany said.

“These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil”

The ban, which is similar to the one the Trump administration imposed on foreign arrivals from China early February, comes as South America has become the new hotspot of the deadly disease and shortly after Brazil climbed to the second place in the number of confirmed infections, trailing only the US itself.

According to the tally by Johns Hopkins University (JHU), Brazil reported some 347,398 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, which is about three thousand more than in Russia, where the spread of the virus has been slowing down.

Also on rt.com 'Some people will die, that's life': Bolsonaro questions Covid-19 crisis, says deaths in Brazil exaggerated for political purposes

With Brazil climbing to the near-top of the global coronavirus chart, the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro has come increasingly under fire for allegedly flouting the social distancing guidelines put out by the Brazil health ministry.

On Saturday, Bolsonaro was spotted eating out at the country’s capital, Brasília. Videos that have circulated on social media showing him buying a hot dog and a bottle of coke from a street vendor and then feasting on the treats right on the spot.

Yes, Jair Bolsonaro clearly won the popular vote. But his approval is in free fall and yesterday an angry mob tried to kill him while he was eating a hot dog. pic.twitter.com/OxNlok7sN0 — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) May 24, 2020

The sight of Bolsonaro (who was donning a mask, but pushed it down for the occasion) devouring his food and sipping from the can, has sparked immediate backlash and saw many accusing the president of setting a bad example amidst a health crisis.

Bolsonaro’s supporters have dismissed the incident as a nothingburger, accusing the president’s detractors of overreacting, while pointing to his still relatively high approval rating, which, however, has slipped some 9 points since January, dropping to below 40 percent this month.

The Brazilian leader, dubbed “Trump of the Tropics” has consistently opposed strict coronavirus restrictions, accusing his opponents of exaggerating the crisis for political gain early in the outbreak. The outspoken critic of lockdowns, Bolsonaro even fell victim to a Twitter purge late March. In an unprecedented move, the platform yanked several of the Brazilian leader's posts in which he was taking aim at local authorities for ordering non-essential businesses to close.

With the pandemic sweeping through the country, Bolsonaro said earlier this week he would sign off on a federal assistance program to distribute 60 billion reais ($10.72 billion) to territories, worst-hit by the crisis.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.