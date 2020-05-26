 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Woke mob responds to New York’s ‘Ultimate Karen’ being fired with more bloodthirst — what else?

26 May, 2020 22:18
Get short URL
Woke mob responds to New York’s ‘Ultimate Karen’ being fired with more bloodthirst — what else?
Amy Cooper in Central Park ©  Melody Cooper Twitter
After a viral video showed Amy Cooper mistreating her pet and threatening to call the cops on an African American man and saying he was threatening her life, she has been fired — but that’s not enough for the hungry woke mob.

“Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately,” Franklin Templeton tweeted on Tuesday in response to the video. “We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton.”

The company previously put Cooper on administrative leave following the incident in Central Park.

In the video, Cooper is told to put her dog on a leash. The visibly shaken woman then threatens to call the police and tell them “there is an African American man threatening my life.”

Cooper has been slammed as a racist, and even drawn criticism over appearing to choke her dog at one point in the video — the animal was removed from her custody. 

On top of her firing, Cooper has already issued an apology for the event in question, telling CNN she is “not a racist” and did not “mean any harm.” 

But the same crowd that dubbed Cooper a racist is now flocking to social media to say losing her job is not enough to feed their insatiable desire to see someone cancelled. 

“This is great,” one Twitter user said in reaction to the firing. “Will you be reviewing her record at the company for possible instances of workplace discrimination against colleagues?

“And clients, for that matter?” she added. 

“She knew exactly what she was doing. She wanted to see that black man executed by the police for daring to tell her to leash her dog,” another said.

Others suggested Cooper should actually be arrested and charged.

What these tweets hungry for more punishment may be missing are the further details to Cooper’s story that emerged from her apology. While few are defending Cooper’s erratic behavior in the video, some have come to her defense to say she had legitimate reason to be scared based on a comment reportedly said to her before a camera was ever rolling.

“Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it,” Christian Cooper — no relation — told the woman, as he himself recounted. He claims he wanted to produce some treats for the dog thereafter, but apparently never clarified his intent.

Also on rt.com ‘Ultimate Karen’ calls cops on ‘dangerous’ black man who asked her to leash dog, gets put on leave after massive backlash (VIDEO)

“I didn’t know what that meant. When you’re alone in a wooded area, that’s absolutely terrifying, right?” Amy Cooper said.

Conservative journalist Jack Prosobiec highlighted the comments and accused Franklin Templeton of “throwing” Cooper to the “mob.”

Other users have similarly defended Cooper, only to find themselves collateral damage for those triggered by the video.

“You can survive an internet mob. You can’t possibly know the intentions of strange men threatening you,” wrote journalist Cassandra Fairbanks.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies